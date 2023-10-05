Malaysia claims double gold in Asiad squash singles

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- Malaysia clinched both men's and women's squash singles titles at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday, while the mixed doubles gold was won by India.

In the women's singles final, Malaysia's Subramaniam Sivasangari edged Chan Sin-yuk of Hong Kong, China 3-2 to grab her second gold at the Hangzhou Asiad in addition to the women's team title.