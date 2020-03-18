UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Closes Universities Starting Wednesday - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:59 PM

Malaysia's Higher Education Ministry has suspended all learning beginning on Wednesday, including via the internet, in all higher education institutions across the country until March 31, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Malaysia's Higher Education Ministry has suspended all learning beginning on Wednesday, including via the internet, in all higher education institutions across the country until March 31, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"All teaching and learning activities including online learning, tests, student development activities and research must be suspended starting Mar 18 to 31," the ministry said in its guidelines, as quoted by local The Star newspaper.

All students can now either return home or be quarantined on campus, according to the ministry.

Those wishing to stay will have to follow the movement control order issued by the Malaysian National Security Council.

Earlier in the day, the aforementioned order entered into force to stem the spread of COVID-19, prohibiting the movement of citizens between different regions, as well as public gatherings and leaving one's residence without acute necessity. Implementation is being enforced by the police and armed forces.

Public and private organizations are switching their employees to remote work.

