Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 03:39 PM

Malaysia Committed to Releasing All Evidence Related to MH17 Crash - Foreign Minister

Malaysia remains committed to releasing all the evidence related to the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Malaysia remains committed to releasing all the evidence related to the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Thursday.

"Malaysia remains steadfast in our position that we would like to see all evidence made public and that every interested party who has any evidence to offer should be given the opportunity to have the evidence tabled for the investigation," Abdullah said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, pledging not to to make any decision "as who is right and who is wrong" prior to studying all the evidence.

Abdullah also expressed regret that Malaysia had joined the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), conducting probe into the deadly incident, too late.

"Malaysia as a party to MH17 incident wants to be participant to the JIT as quickly as possible and as soon as JIT was established, but unfortunately our entry into the JIT process was delayed ... That is something that we do not feel very comfortable with," he stressed.

