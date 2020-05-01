UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Conducts Mass Testing Of Illegal Migrants For COVID-19 - Health Official

Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:16 PM

Malaysia is massively testing its illegal migrant population for the coronavirus disease, Noor Hisham Abdullah, a senior health official, said on Friday during a briefing

"We are conducting an operation for mass testing of illegal migrants for the coronavirus infection. Our task is to protect these people from infection and check their health," Abdullah said.

The official added that the authorities would protect migrants despite their legal status or even if they were currently detained or located in the center for illegal migrants.

"All other issues, namely how to gather people for testing, whether to put them in temporary detention centers or not � these questions should be addressed to the Interior Ministry and the immigration police, they do not concern us," Abdullah said.

At the same time, regional and international human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network, reported on Friday that Malaysian authorities arrested hundreds of refugees and illegal migrant workers amid growing public anger that they spread COVID-19. According to HRW, more than 700 migrants were arrested, including children. Other rights groups claimed that Rohingya refugees were among detainees.

Malaysia has so far confirmed 6,071 COVID-19 cases and more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the outbreak.

