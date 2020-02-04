Malaysia Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Among Its Citizens - Health Ministry

Malaysian authorities have confirmed the first case of the new type of coronavirus among their own citizens, the Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Malaysian authorities have confirmed the first case of the new type of coronavirus among their own citizens, the Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Tuesday.

According to the minister, a 41-year-old Malaysian man was confirmed to be infected with the virus on Monday and is currently hospitalized. Until this point, only Chinese nationals had been reported ill in the country.

"He was referred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital on Feb 2 and tested positive for 2019-nCoV on Feb 3," the minister said at a press conference, as quoted by Malaysia's New Straits Times.

The minister added that the man had been in Singapore since January 16 and returned home on January 23. He developed a fever five days later and was placed under medical supervision for 14 days.

"The patient is in an isolation ward and in stable condition," Dzulkefly said.

This case and one other confirmed on Tuesday has brought the country's case count to 10.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to 24 countries. The epidemic has already left 428 people dead and over 20,000 infected.