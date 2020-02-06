Malaysia Confirms First Coronavirus Case Via Human-to-Human Transmission - Reports

The first case of coronavirus infection via human-to-human transmission was detected inside Malaysia, and the total number of cases of the virus in the country reached 14, the media reported on Thursday, citing Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The first case of coronavirus infection via human-to-human transmission was detected inside Malaysia, and the total number of cases of the virus in the country reached 14, the media reported on Thursday, citing Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

According to the Star Online news outlet, two new cases of coronavirus were identified in Malaysia. One of the two people infected was a citizen of Malaysia a sister of the first Malaysian who became infected with the virus earlier this week while visiting Singapore and meeting Chinese businessmen.

According to Ahmad, cited by the news outlet, the 40-year-old Malaysian woman is the first person to be infected with coronavirus inside the country, specifying that she contracted the virus when her brother came home to their native village in the northwestern state of Kedah for the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The second identified case involved a Chinese tourist who came from the city of Wuhan to Malaysia on January 25.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The epidemic has already left over 28,000 people infected and over 560 dead, the vast majority of them in China.