UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Confirms First Coronavirus Case Via Human-to-Human Transmission - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:48 PM

Malaysia Confirms First Coronavirus Case Via Human-to-Human Transmission - Reports

The first case of coronavirus infection via human-to-human transmission was detected inside Malaysia, and the total number of cases of the virus in the country reached 14, the media reported on Thursday, citing Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The first case of coronavirus infection via human-to-human transmission was detected inside Malaysia, and the total number of cases of the virus in the country reached 14, the media reported on Thursday, citing Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

According to the Star Online news outlet, two new cases of coronavirus were identified in Malaysia. One of the two people infected was a citizen of Malaysia a sister of the first Malaysian who became infected with the virus earlier this week while visiting Singapore and meeting Chinese businessmen.

According to Ahmad, cited by the news outlet, the 40-year-old Malaysian woman is the first person to be infected with coronavirus inside the country, specifying that she contracted the virus when her brother came home to their native village in the northwestern state of Kedah for the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The second identified case involved a Chinese tourist who came from the city of Wuhan to Malaysia on January 25.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The epidemic has already left over 28,000 people infected and over 560 dead, the vast majority of them in China.

Related Topics

Dead China Wuhan Singapore Malaysia January December Women Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson says acting with kids is quite ..

11 minutes ago

Firepower of Armata Tank Superior to Other Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority recovers Rs300 mi ..

3 minutes ago

Students holds drama on Kashmir issue held at Gove ..

3 minutes ago

Newly hired 300 sanitary staff join duty

3 minutes ago

EU calls for end to Syria bombing and humanitarian ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.