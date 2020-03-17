UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Confirms First Coronavirus-Related Death - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:03 PM

A 60-year-old man who has died of complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has become Malaysia's first fatality due to the outbreak, media reported on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) A 60-year-old man who has died of complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has become Malaysia's first fatality due to the outbreak, media reported on Tuesday.

According to Malaysia's The Star newspaper, citing a local disaster management committee, pastor David Cheng from Emmanuel Baptist Church died at a hospital in the northwestern state of Sarawak.

The local health department is still trying to identify where and when the man contracted the disease, the newspaper added.

To date, Malaysia has confirmed over 550 cases of the disease on its soil. The majority of the patients are believed to have been infected during a mass Islamic religious event near the capital of Kuala Lumpur that took place from February 27 to March 3.

