Malaysia Confiscates $26Mln Worth Of Methamphetamine From Smugglers - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has retrieved the largest ever illegal cargo of methamphetamine in its history, over 2 tons in weight and more than $26 million in value, the Bernama news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the smuggler vessel was spotted off Malaysia's coast on Wednesday.

Ignoring the demands of an MMEA patrol ship to stop, the suspicious vessel tried to flee but was chased down. A 26-year-old smuggler tried to escape by jumping into the sea but ended up detained.

The Malaysian authorities believe that the suspect has been involved in illegal drug trafficking in international waters.

