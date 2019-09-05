Malaysia Considering Getting New Planes From Russia - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) OSTOK, September 5 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - Malaysia is wary of spending too much money on replacing old Russian Su and MiG fighter planes with newer models, but it has been looking into possibly getting new aircraft from Russia, the country's prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We may find that they [jets that are currently used by Malaysia] are too old and maybe not performing just as well as the new versions. But, on the other hand, money is of great concern to us.

Spending money on expensive fighter planes is not very productive for us. We are not going to war with anyone," the prime minister said, when asked if Malaysia was interested in replacing the old Russian planes it had with SU-35 or Su-57.

"These are very expensive toys," the prime minister said of the latest models.

However, Malaysia has to keep the level of technology in its defense forces up to date, Mohamad said.

"We are looking into the possibility of getting new planes from Russia, maybe, and we are also looking at other planes," the prime minister said.

The Malaysian leader is currently in Russia's Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum, which will run through Friday.