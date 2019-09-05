UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Considering Getting New Planes From Russia - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Malaysia Considering Getting New Planes From Russia - Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) OSTOK, September 5 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - Malaysia is wary of spending too much money on replacing old Russian Su and MiG fighter planes with newer models, but it has been looking into possibly getting new aircraft from Russia, the country's prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We may find that they [jets that are currently used by Malaysia] are too old and maybe not performing just as well as the new versions. But, on the other hand, money is of great concern to us.

Spending money on expensive fighter planes is not very productive for us. We are not going to war with anyone," the prime minister said, when asked if Malaysia was interested in replacing the old Russian planes it had with SU-35 or Su-57.

"These are very expensive toys," the prime minister said of the latest models.

However, Malaysia has to keep the level of technology in its defense forces up to date, Mohamad said.

"We are looking into the possibility of getting new planes from Russia, maybe, and we are also looking at other planes," the prime minister said.

The Malaysian leader is currently in Russia's Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum, which will run through Friday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Russia Vladivostok Malaysia Money May September 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

8 hours ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

10 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

10 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.