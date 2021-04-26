UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Deems AstraZeneca Vaccine Safe, Will Use For Over 60s

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:25 PM

Malaysia Deems AstraZeneca Vaccine Safe, Will Use for Over 60s

Malaysia deems the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine safe and will use it for people aged 60 and older, Health Minister Adham Baba said on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Malaysia deems the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine safe and will use it for people aged 60 and older, Health Minister Adham Baba said on Monday.

The Malaysian government has purchased 6.4 million doses of the vaccine. The first 268,800 doses arrived on Friday.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe to be used for all and it is effective.

We will begin using the vaccine on those aged 60 years and above (in Phase Two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme)," the minister said at a press conference, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

On the other hand, a number of countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over possible links to blood clotting. Some countries, such as the Netherlands and Portugal, restricted its use to elder populations, mostly over 60s.

Related Topics

Portugal Malaysia Netherlands All Government Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Reference against Robina Khalid adjourned till May ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin Calls Moscow's Decision to Partly Restrict ..

2 minutes ago

PDM's failure haunts Maryam, causes psychological ..

2 minutes ago

34km GS Marble-Legaray Road to open new era of pro ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner visits various areas to inspect coron ..

6 minutes ago

Covid claims six more lives, infects 727 others: C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.