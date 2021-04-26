Malaysia Deems AstraZeneca Vaccine Safe, Will Use for Over 60s

Malaysia deems the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine safe and will use it for people aged 60 and older, Health Minister Adham Baba said on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Malaysia deems the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine safe and will use it for people aged 60 and older, Health Minister Adham Baba said on Monday.

The Malaysian government has purchased 6.4 million doses of the vaccine. The first 268,800 doses arrived on Friday.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe to be used for all and it is effective.

We will begin using the vaccine on those aged 60 years and above (in Phase Two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme)," the minister said at a press conference, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

On the other hand, a number of countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over possible links to blood clotting. Some countries, such as the Netherlands and Portugal, restricted its use to elder populations, mostly over 60s.