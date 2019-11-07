Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition figure

(@imziishan)

A senior Cambodian opposition figure was detained in Malaysia as she tried to fly home for the planned return of her exiled party leader, a rights group said Thursday, in another win for strongman Hun Sen

Members of the opposition are trying to get back to Cambodia to support their leader, Sam Rainsy, who wants to make a dramatic end to his exile this weekend to mark Cambodian Independence Day.

However Hun Sen, an authoritarian leader who has ruled Cambodia since 1985, has vowed not to allow Rainsy to return, and sought support from regional neighbours to thwart the opposition's plans.