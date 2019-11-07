UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Detains Cambodian Opposition Figure

Thu 07th November 2019

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A senior Cambodian opposition figure was detained in Malaysia as she tried to fly home for the planned return of her exiled party leader, authorities said Thursday, in another win for strongman Hun Sen.

Members of the opposition are trying to get back to Cambodia to support their leader, Sam Rainsy, who wants to make a dramatic end to his exile this weekend to mark Cambodian Independence Day.

However Hun Sen, an authoritarian leader who has ruled Cambodia since 1985, has vowed not to allow Rainsy to return, and sought support from regional neighbours to thwart the opposition's plans.

Mu Sochua, deputy leader of Rainsy's Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was held at Kuala Lumpur airport late Wednesday, Malaysia's foreign minister said.

The former women's minister had flown in from Jakarta in neighbouring Indonesia, where the Cambodian ambassador had stormed a press conference she was giving and attempted to get the event cancelled.

Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch deputy director for Asia, told AFP that the 65-year-old's detention was "absolutely ludicrous and unacceptable".

"She's done nothing wrong and should be immediately released, and allowed to undertake the consultations she planned with the Malaysia government and civil society groups," he said.

"Malaysia should stand up to Cambodia's bullying of its regional neighbours to do Phnom Penh's dirty work in cracking down against the opposition CNRP exiles."

