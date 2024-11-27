Open Menu

Malaysia Drops Corruption Charges Linked To 1MDB Case Against Ex-PM Najib: Lawyer

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Malaysia drops corruption charges linked to 1MDB case against ex-PM Najib: lawyer

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Malaysian court allowed corruption charges in one of several cases linked to the scandal-wracked 1MDB sovereign wealth fund against jailed ex-prime minister Najib Razak to be dropped, his lawyer said Wednesday.

"The court correctly exercised its jurisdiction to discharge our client of the charges" in the case on payments of 6.6 billion Ringgit ($1.48 billion) allegedly made to Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company, his lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee told AFP.

"The decision today was based on the non-disclosure of critical documents, six years from the initial charges being read, that are relevant to our client's preparation of his defense," Farhan said.

Najib, in October, issued an apology that the 1MDB scandal happened during his tenure, but maintained he had no knowledge of illegal transfers from the now-defunct state fund.

Allegations that billions of Dollars were pilfered from investment vehicle 1MDB and used to buy everything from a super-yacht to artwork played a major role in prompting voters to oust Najib and the long-ruling United Malays National Organisation party in 2018 elections.

The 1MDB scandal sparked investigations in the United States, Switzerland and Singapore, where the funds were allegedly laundered.

The current case is one of five brought against Najib in 2018.

Najib began serving a 12-year jail term in August 2022 for offences linked to the misuse of public money from former 1MDB unit SRC International. The sentence was later halved by Malaysia's pardons board.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Jail Company Abu Dhabi Vehicle Buy Singapore United States Switzerland Malaysia Money August October 2018 From Billion Court

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

17 minutes ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

21 minutes ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

26 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

2 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

3 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

15 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

15 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

15 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

15 hours ago

More Stories From World