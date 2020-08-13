Malaysia Expects Scientific Publications on Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

Malaysia is monitoring the developments around Russia's pioneer coronavirus vaccine and expects scientific publications validating its effect, Malaysian Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Malaysia is monitoring the developments around Russia's pioneer coronavirus vaccine and expects scientific publications validating its effect, Malaysian Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Russia registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, which it named Sputnik V. While many countries displayed caution about the fact that the vaccine has yet not finished the last of WHO-prescribed three phases of trials, the Russian Ministry of Health claimed that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

"What is spoken about now is the vaccine from Russia, they claim they have found a vaccine and named it after a satellite.

However, we haven't seen any published, scientific proof so we are still waiting and monitoring the situation with this vaccine," the official said during a briefing, as quoted by Malaysia's The Star newspaper.

According to the official, Malaysia's Health Ministry is currently cooperating with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to get access to vaccines created in other countries.

The Malaysian health ministry is reportedly looking into the Chinese vaccine, in particular, to import it for domestic use once it proves safe and effective.

Malaysia has so far registered 9,129 coronavirus cases, including 125 deaths and 8,821 recoveries.