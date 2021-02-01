UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Expects To Receive First Shipment Of Pfizer's COVID Vaccine On Feb 26 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Malaysia Expects to Receive First Shipment of Pfizer's COVID Vaccine on Feb 26 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Malaysia expects to receive the first shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines on February 26, the Bernama news agency reported on Monday, citing Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director general at the Malaysian Health Ministry.

According to the health official, the vaccine doses will be distributed to the Malaysian states in stages within few weeks after their arrival.

In late 2020, Malaysia inked a deal with Pfizer on procurement of 12.8 million doses of its vaccine, and later agreed to purchase additional 12.

2 million doses.

Kuala Lumpur also signed a deal with China's Sinovac to purchase its COVID-19 vaccine and to manufacture it domestically. The country plans to start administering Sinovac's vaccine shots in early March. In addition, Malaysia plans to use Russia's Sputnik V and the vaccine developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca.

As of now, Malaysia has reported over 219,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 170,000 recoveries and 770 deaths.

Related Topics

Russia China United Kingdom Malaysia February March 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

6 minutes ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

12 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

15 minutes ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

20 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

24 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.