Malaysia Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until June 28

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Malaysian health ministry announced on Friday that the third coronavirus lockdown had been extended by two weeks until June 28.

"[Lockdown] 3.0 is extended for another 2 weeks from June 15 to June 28, 2021," it tweeted.

Restrictions were set to expire on Monday, but Ismail Sabri Yaakob, a senior minister in charge of security, said that they had to stay in place because daily infections were still above the 5,000 target.

The Southeast Asian island nation of more than 32 million recorded 6,849 new cases and 84 deaths on Friday, raising the total number of infections to 646,411 and the death toll to 3,768.

