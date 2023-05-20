Malaysia Eyes Boost in Tourism, Food Trade With Russia - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Malaysia hopes for easier access to Russia for its tourists and food exports, Agriculture Minister Mohamad Sabu told Sputnik in an interview.

Sabu, who came to Moscow this week to negotiate closer trade ties with Russia, said tough visa rules made it difficult for common Malaysians to travel to the country.

"We live in a world of Western influence and propaganda about China, Russia, and Iran. But people still want to know the truth. And to do that they need to be able to come to Russia and see everything with their own eyes ” so make it easier for them!" he said.

The minister also said that Malaysia was looking to supply Russians with tropical fruit and aquaculture products, such as shrimps. Russia is buying pineapples from Costa Rica and mangoes from South Africa, while Malaysia can also give it durians and more, he argued.