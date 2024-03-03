Malaysia Eyes Food Security With Increased Training In Agricultural Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Malaysia aims to secure and strengthen its food security by increasing the number of technical and vocational education and training graduates, a Malaysian official said on Saturday.
The government aims to not only attract more students to pursue agricultural studies but also to encourage graduates from diverse disciplines to actively contribute to the sector, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu told reporters following the launch of an agro-sector expo here.
Elaborating on the ministry's focus this year, Mohamad said that four industrial developments to be prioritized are rice and paddy, chicken, duck and eggs, red onion, and pineapple.
For the rice wave initiative launched this year, the target is to increase the country's rice self-sufficiency level to at least 80 percent to reduce dependence on exports in the next 10 years.
The three-day event serves as a platform for sustainability of the food supply ecosystem and showcases innovations, practices and technologies in the agricultural sector.
