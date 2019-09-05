VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) OSTOK, September 5 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - Malaysia is studying Russia's offer to take back the previously delivered MiG fighters and replace them with the new MiG-35, but this is a question of money, while the country does not spend much on defense, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Sputnik in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Mohamad noted that Malaysia had to consider the offer to take back older planes "seriously," since it would be difficult to sell them. The offer could be beneficial, as the country wants to keep up its defense forces at a high level without spending much money.

"We are actually studying their proposal about taking back the old MiGs and providing us with the new version, MiG-35, I think. But, of course, even then we would have to pay quite a large sum of money. And Malaysia is not a country that spends too much money on defense. Only 2 percent of our budget is spent on defense. We spend 25 percent of our budget on education," Mohamad said.

