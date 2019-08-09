Malaysia Files Charges Against 17 Current, Ex-Goldman Execs Over 1MDB
Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ):Malaysia filed criminal charges Friday against 17 current and former directors of three Goldman Sachs subsidiaries, piling further pressure on the Wall Street titan over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.
"Criminal charges were filed today... against 17 current and former directors... of three subsidiaries of the Goldman Sachs investment bank," said Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas in a statement.