UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Files Charges Against 17 Current, Ex-Goldman Execs Over 1MDB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:40 AM

Malaysia files charges against 17 current, ex-Goldman execs over 1MDB

Malaysia filed criminal charges Friday against 17 current and former directors of three Goldman Sachs subsidiaries, piling further pressure on the Wall Street titan over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ):Malaysia filed criminal charges Friday against 17 current and former directors of three Goldman Sachs subsidiaries, piling further pressure on the Wall Street titan over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

"Criminal charges were filed today... against 17 current and former directors... of three subsidiaries of the Goldman Sachs investment bank," said Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas in a statement.

Related Topics

Scandal Bank Malaysia Criminals

Recent Stories

Ex-Chief of Staff of Kyrgyz President's Office Arr ..

11 minutes ago

Kyrgyz court orders ex-president detained until Au ..

11 minutes ago

India's action in Kashmir aimed at eliminating a M ..

11 minutes ago

Ecuadorian Court Orders Pre-Trial Detention for Fo ..

21 minutes ago

Tribal regions students to get free Matric educati ..

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.