Malaysia files charges against 17 current, ex-Goldman execs over 1MDB

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ):Malaysia filed criminal charges Friday against 17 current and former directors of three Goldman Sachs subsidiaries, piling further pressure on the Wall Street titan over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

"Criminal charges were filed today... against 17 current and former directors... of three subsidiaries of the Goldman Sachs investment bank," said Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas in a statement.