Malaysia Files Charges Against Current, Ex-Goldman Execs Over 1MDB

Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:42 PM

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ):Malaysia filed criminal charges Friday against 17 current and former directors of three Goldman Sachs subsidiaries, piling further pressure on the Wall Street titan over the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal.

Huge sums were looted from Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad in a globe-spanning fraud, which allegedly involved ex-leader Najib Razak and his inner circle.

Goldman's role has been under scrutiny as it helped arrange a series of bond issues worth $6.5 billion for the investment vehicle.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad re-opened investigations into the 1MDB affair last year after defeating Najib at the polls, in large part due to public anger at the scandal, and pressure has been steadily mounting on the bank since.

Announcing the latest charges, Attorney General Tommy Thomas said: "Custodial sentences and criminal fines will be sought against the accused.

.. given the severity of the scheme to defraud and fraudulent misappropriation of billions in bond proceeds." Goldman said in a statement it believed the charges were "misdirected" and would be "vigorously defended".

Thomas listed the names of the 17 accused, whom he said were directors of three Goldman subsidiaries in 2012 and 2013.

In December, Malaysia filed charges against the units -- Goldman Sachs International, Goldman Sachs (Asia), and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) -- and two ex-employees.

They were accused of giving false statements which led to $2.7 billion being misappropriated in relation to the bond issues.

Goldman vowed to fight those charges, saying the former Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to the bank.

