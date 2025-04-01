Malaysia gas pipeline inferno injures 100: fire officials

(@FahadShabbir)

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) A massive fire caused by a gas pipeline leak forced people from their homes and injured more than 100 during Eid celebrations near Malaysia's capital on Tuesday, fire officials said.

The inferno, which was visible kilometres away, was caused by "a gas pipeline leak stretching approximately 500 metres (1,600 feet)", said fire officials in Selangor state near Kuala Lumpur.

The valve to the affected pipeline belonging to Malaysia's state-run oil firm Petronas has been shut off, the fire officials said in a statement.

While the early morning blaze was coming under control in the afternoon, more than 100 people were injured, the fire department told AFP.

About 60 of the injured were hospitalised, Selangor deputy police chief Mohamad Zaini Abu Hassan was quoted as saying by local broadcaster Astro Awani.

No deaths were reported but about 50 houses were affected by the blaze, the fire department said.

Residents were enjoying a public holiday for Eid celebrations in Muslim-majority Malaysia when they were forced to flee the suburban area.

Nizam Mohamad Asnizam, 49, who lives 100 metres from the site of the fire, fled from his house with his family in his car.

"When I woke up, I saw the fire raging, with an extraordinary sound. I have never experienced a fire with this kind of sound. The sound was terrifying. It felt like a jet engine was next to me," he told AFP.

"Stepping on the floor was like stepping on a hot wok. The heat was like putting your head in an oven, it felt like I was burning."

Dashcam footage shared online showed a column of fire from what appears to be an explosion, creating a massive fireball that shot into the sky.

Another video shared online showed a residential area covered in smoke while a huge fire blazed in the background. Singed trees and melted cars are also seen in the video.

Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari said in a Facebook post that a temporary relief centre had been set up at a nearby mosque.

He warned the public to stay away from the area affected by the fire while investigations and rescue work were being carried out.