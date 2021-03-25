(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Malaysia has confidence in Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and plans to purchase two batches, Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Bala Chandran said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Malaysian government has already publicly announced its intention to purchase Sputnik V for inoculating its population, the ambassador recalled.

"This order is an attestation of Malaysia's confidence in Sputnik V," Chandran continued.

"The collaboration between Malaysia and Russia on Sputnik V is business to business," the ambassador specified.