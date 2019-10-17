UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Held Talks With Goldman Over 1MDB Charges: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Malaysia held talks with Goldman over 1MDB charges: report

Malaysia held talks with Goldman Sachs about dropping charges against three units of the Wall Street bank that prosecutors brought over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, a report said Thursday

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Malaysia held talks with Goldman Sachs about dropping charges against three units of the Wall Street bank that prosecutors brought over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, a report said Thursday.

Huge sums were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB in a fraud allegedly involving former leader Najib Razak and his cronies, and spent on everything from high-end real estate to a luxury super-yacht.

Goldman's role has been under scrutiny as it helped arrange bond issues worth $6.

5 billion for 1MDB, with Malaysia claiming large amounts were misappropriated in the process.

Last year, Malaysia filed charges against the units of the bank and two ex-employees over the scandal. In August, charges were filed against 17 current and former executives of three Goldman subsidiaries.

The Wall Street Titan says it will fight the charges, and that formermembers of the Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to the bank.

Related Topics

Scandal Bank Malaysia August From Government Billion

Recent Stories

WWF appreciates Royal Couple’s efforts to highli ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS Business School arranged orientation sessionf ..

7 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs400, traded at Rs87,000 per tol ..

2 minutes ago

German government cuts 2020 growth forecast, says ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Issues Reminder on Access-Restricted Areas ..

2 minutes ago

India expansionist power aims to engulf entire Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.