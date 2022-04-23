UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Hopes Russia's Aeroflot Will Open Direct Flights To Kuala Lumpur - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir Published April 23, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Bala Chandran told Sputnik that he hopes Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot will soon open direct flights between St. Petersburg or Moscow and Kuala Lumpur.

"The issue of direct flights between our countries is being discussed in the joint Russian-Malaysian commission on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

The issue of direct flights is on the agenda. As an ambassador, I really hope that Aeroflot will soon be able to open direct flights to Kuala Lumpur," the ambassador said.

He pointed out the importance of the issue for the both countries.

