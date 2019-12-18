Malaysia hosts Muslim leaders to discuss common issues

(@imziishan)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Kuala Lumpur summit will formally begin on Thursday morning in the Malaysian capital to deliberate upon issues faced by the Muslim

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are the top leaders participating in the event. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan told Mahathir on Tuesday that he would not be able to attend the summit.

Khan held a telephone discussion with Mahathir "to inform of his inability to attend the summit where the Pakistani leader was expected to speak and share his thoughts on the state of affairs of the Islamic world," according to Malaysian prime ministry.

Mahathir also held a video conference with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to alley concerns that the summit was aimed to replace any existing Muslim body.

"The KL Summit which is into its 5th edition is a Non-Governmental Organisation initiative, supported by the Malaysian Government and is not intended to create a new bloc as alluded to by some of its critics. In addition, the Summit is not a platform to discuss about religion or religious affairs but specifically to address the state of affairs of the Muslim Ummah," the Mahathir's office said in a statement.

The summit will deliberate on issues and find new and workable solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world, and seek to revive the Islamic civilization, the organizers said.

The issues which are expected to dominate the summit include governance, human resource development, corruption and Islamophobia.

"We have always reflected on how great, enriching and powerful the Islamic civilization was. It is a chapter in history and we yearn for its return. It will remain a yearning unless we do something about it," said Mahathir, who is also chairman of the KL summit, in a video message.

Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman, a participant of the summit, told Anadolu Agency by phone: "The KL summit will try to create a model [�] in economy, media or development at a smaller level which if successful can be expanded to a mass level thereafter." Rahman, who leads Malaysia-based Global Peace Mission, said that the participants will be deliberating on the issue of sovereignty, development and "how Muslims must work together".

Turkey-based political analyst Ibrahim Karatas said the summit provides a good opportunity where Muslim states can boost their cooperation.

"Turkey and Malaysia are brother countries, they must particularly collaborate in big projects. Turkey is developing indigenous weapons. Malaysia can be a partner to them and likewise other [participating] countries," he said. Mahathir, Erdogan, Rouhani and al-Thani are scheduled deliver keynote addresses on Thursday.