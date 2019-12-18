UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Hosts Muslim Leaders To Discuss Common Issues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:02 PM

Malaysia hosts Muslim leaders to discuss common issues

The Kuala Lumpur summit will formally begin on Thursday morning in the Malaysian capital to deliberate upon issues faced by the Muslim world

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Kuala Lumpur summit will formally begin on Thursday morning in the Malaysian capital to deliberate upon issues faced by the Muslim world.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are the top leaders participating in the event. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan told Mahathir on Tuesday that he would not be able to attend the summit.

Khan held a telephone discussion with Mahathir "to inform of his inability to attend the summit where the Pakistani leader was expected to speak and share his thoughts on the state of affairs of the Islamic world," according to Malaysian prime ministry.

Mahathir also held a video conference with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to alley concerns that the summit was aimed to replace any existing Muslim body.

"The KL Summit which is into its 5th edition is a Non-Governmental Organisation initiative, supported by the Malaysian Government and is not intended to create a new bloc as alluded to by some of its critics. In addition, the Summit is not a platform to discuss about religion or religious affairs but specifically to address the state of affairs of the Muslim Ummah," the Mahathir's office said in a statement.

The summit will deliberate on issues and find new and workable solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world, and seek to revive the Islamic civilization, the organizers said.

The issues which are expected to dominate the summit include governance, human resource development, corruption and Islamophobia.

"We have always reflected on how great, enriching and powerful the Islamic civilization was. It is a chapter in history and we yearn for its return. It will remain a yearning unless we do something about it," said Mahathir, who is also chairman of the KL summit, in a video message.

Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman, a participant of the summit, told Anadolu Agency by phone: "The KL summit will try to create a model [�] in economy, media or development at a smaller level which if successful can be expanded to a mass level thereafter." Rahman, who leads Malaysia-based Global Peace Mission, said that the participants will be deliberating on the issue of sovereignty, development and "how Muslims must work together".

Turkey-based political analyst Ibrahim Karatas said the summit provides a good opportunity where Muslim states can boost their cooperation.

"Turkey and Malaysia are brother countries, they must particularly collaborate in big projects. Turkey is developing indigenous weapons. Malaysia can be a partner to them and likewise other [participating] countries," he said. Mahathir, Erdogan, Rouhani and al-Thani are scheduled deliver keynote addresses on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister World Turkey Saudi Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan Muslim Media Event Government Share Top

Recent Stories

Fulfilling needs of citizens a leading priority: F ..

35 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi advises to adopt pr ..

3 minutes ago

Farhan Mehboob, Tayyab Aslam qualify for final Ser ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court maintains stay order against ..

3 minutes ago

Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference to be held ..

3 minutes ago

Trump unveils plan to import cheaper foreign drugs ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.