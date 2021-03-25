UrduPoint.com
Malaysia In Talks With Russia On Potential Sputnik V Production - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:47 PM

Malaysia in Talks With Russia on Potential Sputnik V Production - Ambassador

Malaysia is in talks with Russia on potential production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, and research and development, Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Bala Chandran said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Malaysia is in talks with Russia on potential production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, and research and development, Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Bala Chandran said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Discussions are focused on possible research and development of vaccine production in Malaysia, and also on the production of Sputnik V in Malaysia," Chadran said.

More Stories From World

