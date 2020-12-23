Malaysia in Talks With Russia on Purchasing 6.4Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Malaysia is negotiating with Moscow the potential purchase of 6.4 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin.

According to Reuters, the minister also said at a press conference that the Malaysian government was in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech on an option to increase the purchase of vaccines to allow immunization of more citizens.

On Tuesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the country, where COVID-19 total nears 98,000 cases, had agreed with AstraZeneca on supplies of 6.4 million doses of its vaccine, and was also in talks with China's Sinovac and CanSino, and Russia's Gamaleya research institute behind the Sputnik V vaccine.