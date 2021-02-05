Malaysia, Indonesia Seek ASEAN Emergency Meeting After Myanmar Coup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The prime ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia said on Friday they would seek an urgent meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) foreign ministers following a military coup in Myanmar.

"We fear that the political coup in Myanmar may have an impact on the regional peace and stability," Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin was quoted as saying by the national news agency Bernama.

The prime ministers said they had asked their top diplomats to contact ASEAN's rotating chairperson in Brunei about the meeting.

The Myanmar military seized power hours before the new parliament was due to hold its inaugural session on Monday. The nation's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested alongside other senior officials, after the military accused her party of rigging the November elections.