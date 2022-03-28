Malaysia kicks off defense and weaponry show

(@FahadShabbir)

Defense Services Asia 2022, a biennial defense and weaponry show, opened Monday in the Malaysian capital city Kuala Lumpur

The 2020 edition of the show had been canceled following the pandemic and this year's edition marks the first large-scale event in the country since the pandemic began, with more than 25,000 visitors from more than 50 countries and regions participating in the event from March 28-31.

About 1,170 companies will be showcasing their products which include military hardware, electronics, cyber security, border protection, recognition and identification, artificial intelligence, battlefield healthcare, training and simulation systems and police equipment, in 20 country pavilions.

Among these are more than 20 Chinese defense companies who are displaying the latest products and solutions in their respective fields.

The event will also play host to a trilateral ministerial-level meeting between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines as well as the Putrajaya Forum 2022 with the theme "Shared Regional Responsibility."