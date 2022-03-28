UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Kicks Off Defense And Weaponry Show

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 04:13 PM

Malaysia kicks off defense and weaponry show

Defense Services Asia 2022, a biennial defense and weaponry show, opened Monday in the Malaysian capital city Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Defense Services Asia 2022, a biennial defense and weaponry show, opened Monday in the Malaysian capital city Kuala Lumpur.

The 2020 edition of the show had been canceled following the pandemic and this year's edition marks the first large-scale event in the country since the pandemic began, with more than 25,000 visitors from more than 50 countries and regions participating in the event from March 28-31.

About 1,170 companies will be showcasing their products which include military hardware, electronics, cyber security, border protection, recognition and identification, artificial intelligence, battlefield healthcare, training and simulation systems and police equipment, in 20 country pavilions.

Among these are more than 20 Chinese defense companies who are displaying the latest products and solutions in their respective fields.

The event will also play host to a trilateral ministerial-level meeting between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines as well as the Putrajaya Forum 2022 with the theme "Shared Regional Responsibility."

Related Topics

Police China Putrajaya Kuala Lumpur Indonesia Philippines Malaysia March Border 2020 Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Ukraine urges UN to demilitarize area near Chernob ..

Ukraine urges UN to demilitarize area near Chernobyl plant

29 seconds ago
 Maldivian police arrests 9 on suspicion of terrori ..

Maldivian police arrests 9 on suspicion of terrorism

31 seconds ago
 China, UNHCR provide humanitarian supplies to Afgh ..

China, UNHCR provide humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan

33 seconds ago
 Yoga practices come in way of Kareena’s love for ..

Yoga practices come in way of Kareena’s love for biryani and halwa

8 minutes ago
 Man dies in road accident in khanewal

Man dies in road accident in khanewal

35 seconds ago
 Nepalese Prime Minister to Visit India From April ..

Nepalese Prime Minister to Visit India From April 1-3 - New Delhi

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>