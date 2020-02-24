Malaysia king appoints Mahathir as Interim premier

(@FahadShabbir)

Malaysia's king on Monday appointed Mahathir Mohamad as the country's interim prime minister following a brief resignation, according to a top government official

Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali said King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had accepted Mahathir's resignation but asked him to continue until a new government is formed.

Mahathir met the king at Istana Negara, the official residence of Malaysia's monarch, in Kuala Lumpur after his surprise decision on Monday to resign from the post after days of tense political turmoil.

"The interim post will serve for a maximum of 10 days," a source told Malaysiakini news portal. He also resigned from Bersatu, the political party part of the governing alliance. The 94-year-old elected leader returned to power in 2018 following an alliance with old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72.

The alliance was based on a promise that Mahathir would after two years cede power to Anwar, who has accused the former and his party of being "traitors," saying they had plans to form a new government without him. Power struggle between the two leaders has dominated Malaysian politics for decades.