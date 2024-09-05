Open Menu

Malaysia Launches Aviation Blueprint To Achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2050

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Malaysia launches aviation blueprint to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Malaysia on Thursday launched the Malaysia Aviation Decarbonization Blueprint (MADB) to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The blueprint is targeting an 18 percent reduction in emissions by 2050 for aircraft technology, the Transport Ministry said in a statement

The blueprint is also aiming for a 46 percent reduction of traditional fuel through the increased use of biofuels and other sustainable alternatives.

It is also pursuing up to 30 percent reduction by adopting carbon offset schemes and purchasing carbon credits.

These targets, however, depend on several factors, such as the status of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) development in Malaysia and the implementation of carbon offset projects that meet the guidelines, the ministry said.

In line with these commitments and targets, it noted that several ministries will jointly develop related policies and initiatives.

It also said the development of a policy with clear targets is crucial to aligning all mitigation measures currently undertaken by airlines more effectively.

