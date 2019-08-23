Malaysia makes record $161 mn drug seizure

Malaysian authorities seized over three tonnes of cocaine and ketamine worth $161 million, officials said Friday, the biggest drug seizure in the country's history

Customs officials and police had found 467 kilograms (1,030 Pounds) of ketamine and about 3,200 kg of cocaine in raids on Sunday.

The ketamine was discovered first in a shop in the town of Puncak Alam,just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur, with 13 men arrested, including nineforeigners, according to a government statement.