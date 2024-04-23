Malaysia Military Helicopters Crash, Killing 10 Crew
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Two Malaysian military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session on Tuesday, killing all 10 crew onboard, the country's rescue agency said.
Footage shared online showed several helicopters flying low in formation over the Lumut naval base, located about 160 kilometres (100 miles) from the capital Kuala Lumpur.
The helicopters were participating in a flypast rehearsal ahead of Naval Day celebrations in May.
One chopper was seen clipping the rear rotor of another, causing both to go into a tailspin and crash.
"The two helicopters collided during flight training," said Suhaimy Mohamad Suhail, senior operations commander from the fire and rescue department, adding that all 10 crew members on board were confirmed dead by medical officers.
The two aircraft involved were a Eurocopter AS555SN Fennec and an AgustaWestland AW139, the rescue agency said.
Photos showed the Eurocopter model heavily mangled in the wreckage on the naval base stadium track with rescue personnel surrounding it as well as various debris.
The AgustaWestland helicopter crashed at the naval base's swimming pool area.
Recent Stories
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
More Stories From World
-
China's manufacturing powerhouse sees foreign trade growth in Q115 minutes ago
-
Nearly 82 percent Chinese have reading habit: survey15 minutes ago
-
Musk lashes Australian order demanding X remove stabbing videos16 minutes ago
-
Shenzhen issues red alert for rainstorm25 minutes ago
-
Chinese police launch campaign to hunt down economic fugitives abroad25 minutes ago
-
China mulls intensifying statistical supervision through law amendment25 minutes ago
-
China launches initiative to promote cultural, tourism consumption26 minutes ago
-
Innovation Week underway in Mongolia26 minutes ago
-
China kicks off National Conference on Reading, stresses cultural confidence36 minutes ago
-
More than 50,000 displaced by clashes in northern Ethiopia: UN1 hour ago
-
Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests2 hours ago
-
Taiwan hit by dozens of strong aftershocks from deadly quake2 hours ago