UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Offers 100 Scholarships For Afghan Students

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 04:11 PM

Malaysia offers 100 scholarships for Afghan students

A Malaysian delegation has offered 100 scholarships for Afghan students during its visit to Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported on Wednesday

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A Malaysian delegation has offered 100 scholarships for Afghan students during its visit to Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported on Wednesday.

At a meeting with acting Afghan Minister for Higher Education Abdul Baqi Haqqani, head of the Malaysian delegation Ahmad Azam, who is also the special envoy of the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, promised 100 scholarships for Afghan students in the Malaysian Bukhari University, the agency added.

According to the news agency, the Malaysian delegation expressed Malaysia's readiness to help war-torn Afghanistan in the fields of education, humanitarian and health. The Afghan side expressed gratitude for Malaysia's support in all fields, especially in the education sector, saying Kabul wanted more support from Kuala Lumpur.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Education Visit Kuala Lumpur Malaysia All From

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador Expresses Regrets Over Berlin's ..

Russian Ambassador Expresses Regrets Over Berlin's Decision on Nord Stream 2

52 seconds ago
 Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

53 seconds ago
 China's flawless execution of Winter Olympics unit ..

China's flawless execution of Winter Olympics unites humanity, says Kenyan schol ..

55 seconds ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

56 seconds ago
 Ukraine security council calls for state of emerge ..

Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency

5 minutes ago
 Muhoozi Kainerugaba: Uganda's cagey heir apparent

Muhoozi Kainerugaba: Uganda's cagey heir apparent

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>