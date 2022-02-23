Malaysia offers 100 scholarships for Afghan students

A Malaysian delegation has offered 100 scholarships for Afghan students during its visit to Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported on Wednesday

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A Malaysian delegation has offered 100 scholarships for Afghan students during its visit to Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported on Wednesday.

At a meeting with acting Afghan Minister for Higher Education Abdul Baqi Haqqani, head of the Malaysian delegation Ahmad Azam, who is also the special envoy of the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, promised 100 scholarships for Afghan students in the Malaysian Bukhari University, the agency added.

According to the news agency, the Malaysian delegation expressed Malaysia's readiness to help war-torn Afghanistan in the fields of education, humanitarian and health. The Afghan side expressed gratitude for Malaysia's support in all fields, especially in the education sector, saying Kabul wanted more support from Kuala Lumpur.