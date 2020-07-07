UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Opens Inciting Violence Case Against Al Jazeera Broadcaster - Law Enforcement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Malaysian law enforcement officials have opened an investigation against the Al Jazeera broadcaster over a report on undocumented migrants in the country that Kuala Lumpur has called an attempt at inciting violence, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said on Tuesday.

"The reporters will be called in to answer a few questions soon. They will be investigated under several acts, including the Penal Code and the Sedition Act. We will see if they get charged after they answer our questions," Bador told reporters, as quoted by Malaysia's The Star news portal.

In a report entitled "Locked Up in Malaysia's Lockdown," the Qatar-based broadcaster alleged that undocumented workers in Kuala Lumpur are on the brink of starvation and that the Malaysian authorities are arresting those without valid documents.

Malaysian police are already searching for a 25-year-old Bangladeshi man who was interviewed by Al Jazeera as part of the program.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Malaysia's senior minister of security, has accused Al Jazeera of false reporting and urged the broadcaster to apologize to Malaysian citizens.

Since the start of the outbreak, 8,668 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Malaysia, resulting in the deaths of 121 people. Public health authorities in the country recorded just five new cases on Monday. 

