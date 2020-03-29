UrduPoint.com
Malaysia, Philippines Report Hundreds Of New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The Philippines and Malaysia reported hundreds of new coronavirus infection cases on Sunday, with dozens dying since the outbreak began.

The Philippines Department of Health said 343 new cases were recorded in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,418. The death toll stands at 71.

The Malaysian Health Ministry reported 150 new cases, bringing the total to 2,470. Of those, 388 patients have recovered and 34 have died. Seventy-three are in intensive care.

Globally, more than 570,000 people have contracted the COVID-19 viral disease since the outbreak began in China in late December. Over 26,000 have died of virus-related complications.

