Malaysia Planning 2 Ministerial Visits to Russia in 2022 - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Malaysian government plans to send two cabinet ministers on official visit to Russia in 2022 to strengthen political and economic relations and develop ties between young people of both nations, a spokesperson for the Malaysian embassy in Moscow told Sputnik.

"We plan to pay two ministerial visits this year," the spokesperson said, noting that the visits have not yet been confirmed.

According to the spokesperson, the key issues on the agenda will include strengthening ties between the youth of Russia and Malaysia through various sports and cultural events, as well as enhancing political and economic cooperation between the countries.

The embassy also intends to hold a series of events in Moscow to mark the 55th anniversary of bilateral relations with Russia. However, according to the representative, the preparation of the events has not yet been completed.