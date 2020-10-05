Malaysia prime minister quarantines after minister contracts virus

The Malaysian prime minister said on Monday he will undergo a 14-day self-quarantine after being in contact with a minister who tested positive for corona-virus

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Malaysian prime minister said on Monday he will undergo a 14-day self-quarantine after being in contact with a minister who tested positive for corona-virus.

"This will not interfere with government affairs. I will continue to work from home and attend all meetings virtually," Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement.Muhyiddin said all his recent tests for COVID-19 were negative.

He met Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri on Saturday in a high-level meeting on virus developments.

"To all Malaysians, I am currently undergoing treatment because COVID-19 has been confirmed positive by the Malaysian Ministry of Health," the minister wrote in a Face-book post. "I urge those who attended events I was at from September 24 to October 4 to go for COVID-19 screening immediately."Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian nation confirmed a record 432 new infections, bringing the caseload to 12,813. It is the highest daily spike since restrictions were imposed in March. The country has seen a steady climb in cases in the past week.