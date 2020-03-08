(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The Malaysian authorities have banned cruise ships from entering the country's ports amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Star Online news outlet, the ban was issued by the health and transport ministries of Malaysia. Moreover, the ban took effect on Sunday and until further notice.

Similar bans are in effect in several countries amid the coronavirus outbreak, including Japan, Philippines and Maldives.

According to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 real-time tracker, there are more than 106,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide including over 59,000 who have recovered. More than 80,600 cases have been confirmed in China, the source of the outbreak that began in December.