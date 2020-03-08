UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Prohibits Cruise Ships From Entering Into Country's Ports - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:20 AM

Malaysia Prohibits Cruise Ships From Entering Into Country's Ports - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The Malaysian authorities have banned cruise ships from entering the country's ports amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Star Online news outlet, the ban was issued by the health and transport ministries of Malaysia. Moreover, the ban took effect on Sunday and until further notice.

Similar bans are in effect in several countries amid the coronavirus outbreak, including Japan, Philippines and Maldives.

According to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 real-time tracker, there are more than 106,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide including over 59,000 who have recovered. More than 80,600 cases have been confirmed in China, the source of the outbreak that began in December.

Related Topics

China Japan Philippines Maldives Malaysia December Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

8 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

9 hours ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

9 hours ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

10 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.