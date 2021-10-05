Malaysia Protests Chinese Vessels Entering Its Exclusive Economic Zone - Foreign Ministry

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese Ambassador to protest the "encroachment" of Chinese vessels in Malaysia's Exclusive Economic Zone, the ministry said Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Malaysian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese Ambassador to protest the "encroachment" of Chinese vessels in Malaysia's Exclusive Economic Zone, the ministry said Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (on Monday) called in the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to convey Malaysia's positions and protest the presence and activities of Chinese vessels, including a survey vessel, in Malaysia's Exclusive Economic Zone off the coasts of Sabah and Sarawak," the Malaysian Foreign Ministry stated in the official press release.

As noted by the ministry, China's ships violated both the Malaysian Exclusive Maritime Economic Zone Act of 1984 and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry also stressed that all matters related to the South China Sea must be resolved in a peaceful and constructive way.

China, Malaysia and several other regional states have claims on islands and waters of the energy-rich South China Sea.