Malaysia Re-Imposes State-Monitored 14-Day Quarantine For All Foreign Arrivals - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Malaysia has reinstated the requirement for people arriving from abroad to quarantine in state-run isolation centers and specially-equipped hotels for two weeks, Malaysian media reported on Tuesday, citing health authorities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Malaysia has reinstated the requirement for people arriving from abroad to quarantine in state-run isolation centers and specially-equipped hotels for two weeks, Malaysian media reported on Tuesday, citing health authorities.

On June 10, the Malaysian government lifted the mandatory 14-day quarantine in monitored centers for foreign arrivals and let them self isolate at home instead.

According to The Star newspaper, citing Malaysian Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the growing number of imported cases has prompted the government to reimpose mandatory 14-day quarantine in state centers and hotels beginning this Friday, July 24.

The requirement will reportedly apply to both, Malaysian nationals and foreign nationals with a permit to enter.

Yaakob said, as cited in the report, that after the state-monitored quarantine retakes effect, Malaysian citizens will no longer be required to test for COVID-19 three days before arrival, whereas for foreign nationals the mandatory testing will remain a legal requirement.

As of Tuesday, Malaysian health authorities have reported 8,815 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 123 related deaths and 8.562 recoveries.

