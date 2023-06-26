Open Menu

Malaysia Ready To Bring Home Its 755 Citizens From Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Malaysia Ready to Bring Home Its 755 Citizens From Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

Malaysia is monitoring the situation in Russia and is prepared to arrange the return of 755 of its citizens currently residing in Russia back home if their safety is threatened by the attempted armed mutiny by the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Malaysia is monitoring the situation in Russia and is prepared to arrange the return of 755 of its citizens currently residing in Russia back home if their safety is threatened by the attempted armed mutiny by the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Monday.

"The government, through Wisma Putra (the Malaysian Foreign Ministry), has made arrangements to bring home Malaysian citizens from the country at any time, if necessary," he was quoted as saying by local news agency Bernama.�

Hamidi added that the government was closely monitoring the situation in Russia, especially in Moscow, following Prigozhin's mutiny.

�Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir tweeted earlier in the day that the Malaysian embassy in Moscow was in close contact with all Malaysian citizens in Russia. �

On Saturday, Malaysia's embassy called on all its citizens in Russia to remain calm, be vigilant, remain indoors if possible and avoid crowds.

It also urged Malaysians intending to visit Russia "for insignificant purposes" to wait until the situation there improves.� � � �

The Wagner Group paramilitary organization seized an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing armed mutiny. Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital of Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been in a negotiation with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner would retreat to its camps. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would be sent to Belarus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Moscow Russia Threatened Visit Vladimir Putin Belarus Malaysia Criminals All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

DeSantis Says Would Resume Keystone XL Pipeline if ..

DeSantis Says Would Resume Keystone XL Pipeline if Elected US President in 2024

3 minutes ago
 Kosovo's President Thanks US for Assisting Release ..

Kosovo's President Thanks US for Assisting Release of 3 Kosovar Police Officers ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Prepared for Any Scenario in Russia After Prigo ..

UK Prepared for Any Scenario in Russia After Prigozhin's Mutiny - Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Attack of thrips mites, whitefly observed on cotto ..

Attack of thrips mites, whitefly observed on cotton crops: Dr Amir Rasool

3 minutes ago
 Newborn boy recovered after five days

Newborn boy recovered after five days

14 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem visits World Padel Academy

Abdullah bin Salem visits World Padel Academy

27 minutes ago
Secretary LG visits LWMC Operational Control Room

Secretary LG visits LWMC Operational Control Room

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issues safety gu ..

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issues safety guidelines for community members ..

27 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman Punjab ..

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman Punjab lays foundation stone of MIT P ..

11 minutes ago
 ANF arranges awareness activities to observe Intl ..

ANF arranges awareness activities to observe Intl day against drug abuse

11 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World