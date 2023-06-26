Malaysia Ready to Bring Home Its 755 Citizens From Russia - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Malaysia is monitoring the situation in Russia and is prepared to arrange the return of 755 of its citizens currently residing in Russia back home if their safety is threatened by the attempted armed mutiny by the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Malaysia is monitoring the situation in Russia and is prepared to arrange the return of 755 of its citizens currently residing in Russia back home if their safety is threatened by the attempted armed mutiny by the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Monday.

"The government, through Wisma Putra (the Malaysian Foreign Ministry), has made arrangements to bring home Malaysian citizens from the country at any time, if necessary," he was quoted as saying by local news agency Bernama.�

Hamidi added that the government was closely monitoring the situation in Russia, especially in Moscow, following Prigozhin's mutiny.

�Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir tweeted earlier in the day that the Malaysian embassy in Moscow was in close contact with all Malaysian citizens in Russia. �

On Saturday, Malaysia's embassy called on all its citizens in Russia to remain calm, be vigilant, remain indoors if possible and avoid crowds.

It also urged Malaysians intending to visit Russia "for insignificant purposes" to wait until the situation there improves.� � � �

The Wagner Group paramilitary organization seized an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing armed mutiny. Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital of Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been in a negotiation with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner would retreat to its camps. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would be sent to Belarus.