Malaysia Ready to Expand Student Exchange Programs With Russia - Education Minister

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Malaysia is ready to expand student exchange programs with Russian universities, but mutual recognition of diplomas should be introduced first to give Russian and Malaysian students an incentive to study in both countries, Malaysian Education Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are open to that," Nordin said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" when asked whether Malaysia plans to expand student exchange programs with Russian universities.

Nordin added that Malaysia "has Student Mobility Program and at the moment, the country has many universities from all over the world that are already participating in it and sending their students to Malaysia."

"We welcome, especially in summer, Russian students in Malaysia ... We want more Russian students to come to Malaysia," the minister said.

At the same time, he noted that the countries should sign an agreement on mutual recognition of diplomas.

"We also agree that there should be understanding and agreement between the two countries because one of the important areas, in which we can address (this issue) by having these agreements, is on mutual recognition (of diplomas) ... And this will pave the way for more students to come either to Russia or Russian students to continue their studies in Malaysia. Without this mutual recognition there can be limitations," Nordin said.

The forum is taking place in the Russian city of Kazan from May 18-19. Nordin and Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and food Security Mohamad Sabu attended the forum and agreed to hold a series of meetings with Russian representatives to boost cooperation in various areas, including education, trade, and tourism.