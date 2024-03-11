Malaysia Records Flood Losses Of 171 Mln USD In 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Malaysia recorded losses of 800 million Ringgit (171 million U.S. Dollars) in 2023 due to flooding, official data showed Monday.
The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the losses equaled 0.04 percent of nominal gross domestic product (GDP).
The losses, however, were lower as compared to 1 billion ringgit in 2022, which was about 0.06 percent of GDP.
According to the DOSM, living quarters losses amounted to 168.3 million ringgit in 2023, while vehicles losses stood at 22.3 million ringgit.
Meanwhile, losses for manufacturing were logged at 10.3 million ringgit, business premises at 53.2 million ringgit, agriculture at 120.6 million ringgit, and public assets and infrastructure at 380.7 million ringgit. (1 ringgit equals 0.21 U.S. Dollar) .
