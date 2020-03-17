UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Recovers $322 Million In Stolen 1MDB Money: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:51 PM

Malaysia has recovered $322 million stolen from the scandal-hit sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, officials said Tuesday, a fraction of the more than $4.5 billion US prosecutors say was looted

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Malaysia has recovered $322 million stolen from the scandal-hit sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, officials said Tuesday, a fraction of the more than $4.5 billion US prosecutors say was looted.

Another $1.6 billion plundered from 1Malaysia Development Berhad has been identified and steps are being taken to recover the money, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's office said.

Former top officials at the state fund and their cronies allegedly stole billions from 1MDB and used the money to buy items ranging from a super yacht to artwork.

The massive fraud allegedly involved ex-prime minister Najib Razak and his inner circle.

The allegations contributed to Najib's shock 2018 election loss, and he has since been put on trial over the scandal.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who led a coalition that toppled Najib from power at the polls, had spearheaded efforts to recover the looted money.

But Mahathir abruptly resigned last month after his coalition collapsed amid a powerplay.

This paved the way for Muhyiddin to become prime minister with the support of Najib's United Malays National Organisation party, sparking concern his trials and others linked to the 1MDB scandal could be affected.

Malaysia has not given an estimate of how much money was stolen from 1MDB.

But the US Department of Justice, which is investigating the theft due to claims money was laundered through the American financial system, believes $4.5 billion was siphoned off.

