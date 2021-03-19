MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Malaysia regrets the decision by North Korea to cut diplomatic ties between the country, considering it as "unfriendly and unconstructive," the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang severed ties with the Southeast Asian nation after the Malaysian Supreme Court allowed the extradition of a North Korean national to the US over accusations of smuggling prohibited luxury goods to the North.

"Malaysia deeply regrets the 19 March 2021 decision by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to sever diplomatic ties with Malaysia. Malaysia denounces the decision as unfriendly and unconstructive, disrespecting the spirit of mutual respect and good neighbourly relations among members of the international community," the statement said.

The ministry added that Malaysia always considered North Korea "as a close partner since the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 1973", calling the unilateral decision to cut off the ties as "unwarranted, disproportionate and certainly disruptive towards the promotion of peace, stability and prosperity of our region".

The statement also explained the legal capacity and consistency of Malaysia's procedures concerning the extradition.