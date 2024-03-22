Malaysia Rejects Chance To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games Over Costs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 09:14 PM
Malaysia said Friday it had decided against hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games because of the costs involved, raising fresh doubts over the future of the international multi-sport event
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Malaysia said Friday it had decided against hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games because of the costs involved, raising fresh doubts over the future of the international multi-sport event.
The decision, made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, follows the withdrawal of the Australian state of Victoria last year.
"The Ministry of Youth and Sports today announced the government's decision not to accept an offer from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games," minister Hannah Yeoh said in a statement.
The CGF is scrambling to find a host after Victoria withdrew because of soaring costs.
The CGF offered Malaysia and other potential hosts £100 million ($125 million) to step in with just over two years to go until the Games are supposed to take place.
But the Malaysian government said the offer was "not expected to be able to cover the entire cost of organising a large-scale sports event", Yeoh said.
"The government wants to focus on the development of sports as well as the welfare and wellbeing of the
people," she added.
A spokesman for the CGF said the search for a host of the event would continue.
"We are disappointed that Malaysia has decided not to submit a proposal for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and thank them for their work to date and commitment to the Commonwealth sport movement," the spokesman said.
"The confidential process to determine a host is continuing with other interested Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs)."
Victoria's sudden move, and the lack of an obvious alternative, raised questions over the future of the Games, which take place every four years and were last held in Birmingham, central England, in 2022.
The relevance of the event, with most of the competing teams drawn from former British colonies, has come under scrutiny amid persistent questions over the UK's colonial legacy.
Birmingham stepped in as host at relatively short notice after Durban, in South Africa, was forced to pull out due to a number of issues including financial problems.
The CGF earlier this month hailed Malaysia's "fantastic track record", with the country having staged the Games in 1998.
But the CGF also suggested that Malaysia was not the only country it had approached to host the Games.
Singapore recently said it was "assessing the feasibility" of the CGF's proposal.
The wealthy city-state also holds the annual Formula One night race and will be staging the World Aquatics Championships in 2025.
Recent Stories
Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chase 280
Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations
Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance
Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week
More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties
UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from university land
Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance
'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study
ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-elections
Finance minister for enhancing Pak-Germany bilateral trade
Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture
More Stories From World
-
'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study2 minutes ago
-
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote38 minutes ago
-
Russian strikes badly damage Ukraine's largest hydro plant38 minutes ago
-
WHO sounds alarm on DR Congo health crisis38 minutes ago
-
Missile attack cut power to Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor38 minutes ago
-
'Brutal' Russia strikes show Ukraine aid needs: White House39 minutes ago
-
Russia admits 'state of war' amid massive strikes on Ukraine39 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan PM, Nepal's FM to pay official visits to China: Lin Jian39 minutes ago
-
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas39 minutes ago
-
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs2 hours ago
-
Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM2 hours ago
-
Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing at sea as Indonesia ends search3 hours ago