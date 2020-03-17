UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Report First 2 Deaths From Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Malaysia report first 2 deaths from coronavirus

Malaysia on Tuesday reported the first two deaths due to new corona-virus pandemic

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Malaysia on Tuesday reported the first two deaths due to new corona-virus pandemic. In a statement on Twitter, the country's Health Ministry said two people infected with the virus died on Tuesday while 120 new infection cases were found, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 673.

The statement said that one of the deceased was a 60-year-old priest from Sarawak province, while the other was a 34-year-old man who had attended a religious gathering in Sri Petaling.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has announced wide-ranging restrictions, including on religious activities, through March 31 amid the growing number of corona-virus cases in the country.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday that all religious activities in mosques and prayer halls including congregational Friday prayer, sports, and social and cultural events will be postponed as of Wednesday to curb the spread of the virus.

After originating in Wuhan, central China last December, the virus has so far spread to almost 150 countries and territories, resulting in death of over 7,000 people, while nearly 182,000 others who have been infected, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, U.S.

