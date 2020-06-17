Malaysia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 8,515 in total

Malaysia reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the national total to 8,515, the Health Ministry said

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the national total to 8,515, the Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press briefing that all the new cases are local transmissions, with three being foreign nationals and seven locals.

Another 140 cases of COVID-19 patients had been cured and discharged, bringing the total to 7,873, or 92.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 521 active cases in the country, four are being held in intensive care and none of those are in need of assisted breathing.

No new deaths had been reported, leaving the total deaths at 121.