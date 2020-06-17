UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases, 8,515 In Total

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:28 PM

Malaysia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 8,515 in total

Malaysia reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the national total to 8,515, the Health Ministry said

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the national total to 8,515, the Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press briefing that all the new cases are local transmissions, with three being foreign nationals and seven locals.

Another 140 cases of COVID-19 patients had been cured and discharged, bringing the total to 7,873, or 92.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 521 active cases in the country, four are being held in intensive care and none of those are in need of assisted breathing.

No new deaths had been reported, leaving the total deaths at 121.

Related Topics

Malaysia All

Recent Stories

Cooperation between entities participating in ‘U ..

28 seconds ago

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

2 hours ago

Secretary visits Rawalpindi Institute of Urology t ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh University to go for online semester exams

2 minutes ago

Indian Defense Minister Extends Condolences to Fam ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid expresses grief over death of renown ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.